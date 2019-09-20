PM, first lady perform Umrah during Saudi visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed Umrah with First Lady Bushra Bibi and his delegation during their official two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The premier and his delegation had the rare chance to entering the Holy Kaa’ba as the doors were specially opened for him. He prayed for the people of Kashmir and the prosperity of the country.

Later on Friday, the prime minister, along with his delegation, offered Jumma prayers at Masjid al-Haram (The Great Mosque of Makkah).

Earlier, the prime minister also held meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and assured them of Pakistan’s all-out support for the Kingdom in confronting sabotage acts.

In his meeting with the crown prince, the premier highlighted the Indian atrocities in ccupied Kashmir following the revocation of the special status of the territory by the Modi-led Indian government.