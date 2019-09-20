PIA facing huge loss by operating 46 flights without any passengers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is facing a huge loss due to 46 flights it has been operating on different routes.

According to PIA’s audit report, the national carrier has been operating 46 flights without any passenger buying the air ticket for them. These flights have been departing from the federal capital without any passenger in them.

According to the statistics provided in the report, these flights operated from the year 2016 to 2017.

The report also revealed that apart from these 46 flights, there were around 36 other flights, bound for the Kingdom of Saudia (KSA), departed without a single passenger on board.

Due to this, PIA suffered a huge loss, which as per the estimate, reaches Rs180 million. Until now, no inquiry has been launched to probe the compulsion due to which empty flights had to be sent to different destinations.

It is also noteworthy that at that time no operational manager contacted concerned higher officials to inform them about the dearth of passengers on certain flights or to formulate another plan which could have saved millions.