NAB to freeze Ahad Cheema’s assets

–NAB DG writes to deputy commissioner, asks them to confiscate former LDA chief’s properties in Multan, Lahore and Islamabad

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to freeze former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chairman Ahad Cheema’s assets worth Rs800 million as well as seizing his properties in parts of the country.

The NAB Lahore director general in an order to Lahore, Hafizabad and Islamabad deputy commissioners, Lahore’s additional DC (Revenue) asked for the confiscation of Cheema’s properties worth “billions of rupees”.

“After appraising the record of investigation, I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accused Ahad Khan Cheema and others have committed the offences of corruption… and money laundering,” the documents stated.

“Therefore, I …order the freezing of properties… through appointing Lahore’s district collector as a receiver, who shall take the immediate possession …and collect all proceeds produced by these properties/assets and deposit the amount in a separate account until the final disposal of the case by the court.”

“This order shall remain in force for a period not exceeding fifteen days and it shall be filed in the Court of learned Administrative Judge, Accountability Courts, Lahore, for its confirmation as required under Section 12 of NAO, 1999,” the documents stated.

Documents further mentioned that the accused “acquired agriculture land in Moza Karbath, Moza Jhulkey, Moza Dhoori and Moza Terrah, Lahore”.

In addition to this, Cheema also acquired agriculture land in Hafizabad, one plot in IB housing society Islamabad, three plots in Faisal Town and Faisal Residencia and one flat in Hillock View Residence, the documents stated, adding that the current market value of these properties was in billions.

Documents revealed that the accused Ahad Khan Cheema has acquired properties in his own name and in the name of his dependent, namely Nishat Afza, Ahmed Saood Cheema, Saima Ahad, Sadia Mansoor, Nazia Ashraf, Mansoor Ahmed, Ahmed Hassan, and Faisal Hassan.