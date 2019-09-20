Major, sepoy martyred in IED explosion near Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: An army major and a sepoy were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Mohmand tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Friday.

According to the military spokesperson, Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain “fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border.”

The tweet further said the squad under the martyred officer was supervising fencing work in an area “which carried [a] critical infiltration route”.