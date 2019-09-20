Khursheed’s sons, purported front man approach SHC for pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: The two sons of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah and an alleged frontman approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday seeking pre-arrest bail in the assets beyond means case against Shah.

Shah’s two sons, Farrukh and Zeerak, along with their lawyers moved bail petitions in the SHC requesting to grant them pre-arrest bail in order to avoid their arrest at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Separately, an alleged frontman of the former National Assembly opposition leader, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, also filed a bail plea, stating that he is ready to assist Bureau in the probe, adding that he be granted pre-arrest bail.

A day earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad had granted NAB two-day transit remand of Shah.

Shah was arrested on Wednesday night by a NAB team for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to known sources of income.