Kabul’s statement on Durand Line ‘irresponsible, unwarranted’: FO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said on Friday that Afghanistan’s continuous refusal to admit the international border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is “irresponsible and unwarranted”.

The Afghan foreign ministry’s statement explicitly said that Kabul “does not recognise the Durand Line as an official border between the two countries”.

The statement issued by Afghanistan was a reply to Pakistan’s statement on Torkham crossing, made earlier the same week.

The latest statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office made it clear that Pakistan-Afganistan border, also known as Durand Line is internationally recognised and that there is no dispute in that.

“Pakistan-Afghanistan border is an internationally recognised, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions”.

The statement further said that “Pakistan believes the 24/7 opening of the new Torkham crossing point to be a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both sides”.

“Such statements only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided”.

The Afghan foreign ministry statement in response to this reluctantly said that “The Torkham crossing in order to further help patients and facilitate trade between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will operate round the clock”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the border crossing on Wednesday.