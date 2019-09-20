categoryTermID29159----CategoryParentID28409------
September 19, 2019
ISLAMABAD: E paper – September 20, 2019
Imran meets Saudi royals to discuss Kashmir lockdown
FIA seeks more time in Imran Farooq murder case
PA passes bill for alternate dispute resolution centres
NAB recovers luxury cars, gold, weapons in raid on Karachi’s ex-Parks DG’s house
SC seeks reply over closure of ‘Patwarkhanas’ from centre, provinces
Kasur police fail to nab child rapists
Kasur child rapes: We are all responsible!
PTM’s Gulalai Ismail escapes to US, seeks asylum
Livestock dept fails to develop camel milk value chain
Khursheed falls sick in NAB’s custody
Fawad Chaudhry hopes PM Imran will treat him as ‘deputy PM’
CPNE calls for joint struggle against proposed media tribunals
Sensible decisions
