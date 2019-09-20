Full court to hear petitions challenging reference against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday constituted a full bench to hear petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The bench, headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising 10 judges of the apex court, is scheduled to hear the said petitions on Sept 24.

However, members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) including Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Ejazul Ahsan are not part of the bench.

Earlier, a seven-judge bench of the apex court was dissolved after Munir A. Malik, the counsel for Justice Isa, had questioned the bias of the bench and requested the court to constitute a new bench.

Malik had requested a full-court bench, excluding the members of the SJC.

It merits a mention here that Justice Isa had written multiple letters to President Alvi after the Law Minister Farogh Naseem instituted a presidential reference against him for allegedly possessing properties in the United Kingdom in the name of wife and children.

In the second reference, Advocate Waheed Shahzad Butt had contended that by repeatedly writing letters “instead of explaining the sources of funds for such acquisition of properties”, Justice Isa had violated the code of conduct for judges of the superior courts.

He also alleged that the letters were leaked to the media to generate “unnecessary public controversy, that the language used in the letters was offensive, that the judge had unduly targeted the prime minister and leveled unsubstantiated allegations against the president and other federal cabinet members”.