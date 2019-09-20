England’s Archer rewarded with contracts after impressive debut season

LONDON: England paceman Jofra Archer has been awarded a central contract for Test and white-ball cricket for the first time after making an impact during the World Cup and the Ashes.

Archer, 24, was England’s leading wicket-taker in their triumphant World Cup campaign. He then took 22 wickets at an average of 20.27 in four Tests against Australia. His bowling touched speeds in the mid-90-miles-per-hour range in a scintillating debut international summer.

The Barbados-born Archer, who only became England qualified earlier this year, is one of 10 players to receive a Test deal for the 2019/20 season. Another is opener Rory Burns, who cemented his spot at the top of the order with some battling performances in the Ashes.