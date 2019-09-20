Court rejects Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition in narcotics case

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore on Friday rejected bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case.

Duty judge Khalid Bashir conducted the hearing during which the defense counsel argued that the first information report (FIR) was lodged against his client three hours after the arrest was made.

He claimed that the PML-N leader was being subjected to “political revenge”.

However, the prosecutor said that all legal requirements were fulfilled in the lodging of FIR, rubbishing the claim of any delay.

“The Bureau has no personal enmity with the PML-N leader even though his security guards resisted against the anti-narcotics officials when they recovered drugs from his car,” he added.

Subsequently, the court rejected Sanaullah’s petition, however, approved the bail pleas of five other co-accused in the same case.