Chinese ambassador expresses satisfaction over pace of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad on Friday.

In the meeting, Chinse envoy expressed complete satisfaction on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its subsidiary projects.

“In the future, the bilateral connections between both countries will touch new heights,” he said.

Bakhtiar briefed Jing about the progress and also told him about the benefits of the projects that will impact the lives of the locals in a better way.

“The bilateral framework agreement has entered into the second phase and now its primary focus is the alleviation of poverty and introduction of better technology in agriculture and industrial fields,” he said.

“Pace of CPEC related projects have considerably improved after PTI came into power,” he added.

“CPEC has many benefits for this country. It’ll reduce poverty and would boost the national economy. In the future, projects related to petroleum, petrochemical plant, dams, refinery, and gas pipelines will also be included in it,” he further told the Chinese envoy.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.