Buzdar orders to arrest Chunian case suspects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed anger over the heinous murder of three minors in Chunian and ordered the authorities to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

The chief minister, who returned to Lahore in the wee hours of Friday after performing Umrah, summoned an emergency meeting at the airport. Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt. retired Arif Nawaz Khan briefed the emergency meeting upon development in the case.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Additional Chief Secretary (S&GAD) Ajaz Ahmad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ali Murtaza Shah and IGP Khan among other officials.

Buzdar rebuked the authorities while noting that such incidents occur due to the ineligibility of police which did not ensure timely release of the abducted children by not adopting the latest ways of interrogation.

“The intensity of the grief can only be realized by those who have lost their kids and it is my responsibility to provide justice to the affected families,” he noted.

Buzdar maintained that suspension of police officials is not enough and they must be terminated for not performing their duties.

“The traditional system of a special branch needs to be strengthened further and emergency steps are required to improve police force,” he affirmed.