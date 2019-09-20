Asfandyar Wali meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

KABUL: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali on Friday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed matters related to bilateral interests and other issues of common interest.

Afghan President said that both countries should forget the bitterness of the past and must engage in true friendship that would contribute to the betterment of both countries.

“Books authored by Pakistani scholars, researchers and experts will be published in Afghanistan,” he said.

Wali said that Pakhtuns have suffered a great deal already and still they are suffering due to war on terror.

“US, China, and Russia should help to resolve issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he further said.

“Dialogues in which Afghan government is not a party can never yield long-term results and would be considered against the wishes of residents of the country,” Wali said.

Both leaders agreed that resentment and difference can only be settled by engaging in dialogues and Pakistan and Afghanistan should seriously consider it as they both are neighbours and have to live side by side.

ANP General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, ANP Balochistan president Asghar Khan Achakzai and Abid Khan were also present in the meeting.