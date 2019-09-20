Another minor abducted in Kasur

KASUR: Another child was abducted from Kasur area on Thursday night, adding to the child abduction toll in the city.

According to details, two motorcycle riders attempted to abduct two children from Hashim chowk, however, after being followed, they left one of the boys behind in a state of unconsciousness.

While the kidnapped child was still missing, the other child was shifted to District Headquarter hospital.

Police claimed the minor, who is under treatment at the hospital, has been changing his statements, adding no one has come forward yet about the alleged abduction of the other child.

The recent abduction case comes after the remains of at least three of the four children, who went missing from the Chunian neighborhood, were found earlier this week.

All three were reportedly raped before being buried underground, police said, triggering a sense of fear across the city.

Police had said that 12-year-old Imran had gone missing on June 1, eight-year-old Ali Hasnain and nine-year-old Salman in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on September 16. Only Faizan’s body was recovered in shape, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in the Chunian industrial area.

Although only Faizan was identified, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed once the results of the DNA test would be made available, police had said.