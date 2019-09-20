Another high-profile, self-important cricketer being trained for Project Riasat-e-Madina

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

RAWALPINDI – Another high-profile, self-important all-rounder and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team is currently undergoing successful training for the next chapter of Project Riasat-e-Madina, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

While the timeline of this cricketer’s formal induction into the deep end couldn’t be dug out, observers note that the former captain is clearly showing signs that he is making progress in learning the narrative that is to be sold to the target audience.

This reflected in a recent statement discussing Riasat-e-Madina, which is the latest and the most prominent indicator that the cricketer in question is growing to the figure that he is supposed to become so as to become useful to serve the interests of the trainers.

Analysts have noted that while his predecessor was trained to focus on accountability related to corruption, the latest cricketer under training looks set to focus on accountability of governance.

“The lack of performance and governance will be depicted as a failure to create Riasat-e-Madina, for which the next cricketer would be thrown in the middle before that cricketer fails in a different capacity,” a senior analyst told The Dependent, wishing anonymity.