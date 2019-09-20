600 corruption references filed in two years: Chairman NAB

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal has said on Friday that during the course of the last 22 months, NAB has filed 600 corruption references against the accused in various accountability courts of the country.

He said this while chairing a meeting to seek reports from operation, prosecution, research, awareness and prevention divisions of NAB.

“NAB as an institution is working with full force to make sure that the country gets free from the menace of corruption,” he said,

“Even international institutions have recognised our efforts and have applauded us,” he further said.

He told the participants that according to a Gallop survey 59 percent of people have confidence in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was also briefed about the statistics and figures related to complaints, inquiries, and investigations. It was observed that during the year 2018 and 2019, the digits soared.

“Our priority is to make this country corruption-free and that can be done by eradicating whitecollar crimes first,” he said.

On Tuesday, the NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal visited NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and reviewed the performance of the regional office.