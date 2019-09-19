Zardari, Talpur to be indicted in fake accounts case on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday announced to indict Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, in fake bank accounts and Park Lane cases on Oct 4.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir heard the cases amid strict security arrangements.

During the hearing, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the former president whether he has received the copies of the reference? To which he replied: “We [him and Talpur] have just arrived [in the courtroom], we need time to consult our lawyers [to give an answer].”

In his response, the judge directed the duo to have a meeting in the next room as the courtroom was crammed by PPP workers and supporters.

Latif Khosa, the defense counsel, complained that despite a court order, air conditioner and refrigerator was not given to his client in the jail.

“You [the judge] ordered to provide [a] fridge in the jail, but [instead] they gave us ice bags,” Khosa said.

After hearing the arguments, the court decided to indict the accused in the next hearing after providing them with the copies of the reference.

Zardari’s daughter, Aseefa Bhutto, and other PPP leaders were also present in the courtroom.