UNSC failed to fulfill responsibilities: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) President Masood Khan on Thursday said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has failed to fulfill its responsibilities over Kashmir issue.

Khan, who was called upon by a delegation of Turkish journalists, said India is committing historic atrocities in occupied Kashmir as there is an acute shortage of food and healthcare facilities in the Valley owing to the curfew which entered its 46th day on Thursday.

The AJK president thanked the Turkish government and its people for taking a “just stance” over Kashmir cause.

He noted that media is working with complete freedom in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Turkish delegation assured the AJK president to keep supporting Kashmiris right to self-determination.