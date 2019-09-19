Shehbaz discusses Azadi March with Nawaz in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met his elder brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail and discussed opposition’s upcoming Azadi March among other matters.

Reportedly, both PML-N leaders discussed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah’s arrest and the rape and murder of children in Kasur. They also discussed the ongoing cases against their family.

Shehbaz also briefed the former premier about opposition’s strategy for the upcoming Azadi March. He told Nawaz that while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is persistent on holding the sit-in in October, his party had advised him to hold it in November because Fazl’s politics would fail if he could not gather enough people for the sit-in.

Responding to Shehbaz’s comments, Nawaz remarked that the incumbent government is obsessed with arresting opposition leaders but they would get nothing out of it even if they arrested every single opposition politician. “Despite putting politicians in jail, the government has failed miserably,” he said.

Nawaz said that the incumbent government has halted the projects started by their government and because of this people are being bothered. “The current Punjab government is doing nothing compared to what you did in Punjab,” he told Shehbaz while praising his performance as the former Punjab chief minister.

Nawaz also condemned the rape and murder of children in Kasur, saying that people are fed up with the government and they are losing confidence in it. “The government has failed to provide security to the people,” he added.

Both leaders also expressed concern over the sudden re-emergence of dengue fever in the country.