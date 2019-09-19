SC seeks reply over closure of ‘Patwarkhanas’ from centre, provinces

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday issued notices to federal and all four provincial advocate generals and sought replies on review petitions regarding closure of Patwari offices (Patwarkhana) from city areas.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the review petitions.

During the course of proceedings, the court direct all provincial advocate generals to file a response keeping in mind their provincial law.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said property holders in urban areas needed legal protection.

The counsel for the petitioner said after the Supreme Court verdict, Patwari did not give land ownership certificates. A person could not register his property at a Revenue Office unless he had a land ownership certificate.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that Patwari demands one million for land ownership certificates. Therefore, the court gave verdict to remove Patwarkhanas from urban areas, he added.

He said the court ordered the sale and purchase of the land through a registered sale deed.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said Patwari system should be modernized as it was a corrupt system and Patwaris were looting the masses in urban areas of the country including federal capital.

He said mostly corruption cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were related to Patwaris.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.