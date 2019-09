KARACHI: One policeman was martyred and two dacoits were gunned down in a police encounter near Eidgah Ground in Karachi’s Nazimabad neighborhood on Thursday.

According to details, the dacoits were snatching bike from a citizen when police reached there.

On the arrival of police, the dacoits opened fire on them resulting in the martyrdom of a constable, Zeeshan. The dacoits were killed in the exchange of fire.