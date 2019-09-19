Police arrest two students in Nimrita Chandani death case

LARKANA: Larkana police on Thursday reported progress in investigations regarding the mysterious death of Nimrita Chandani, a final-year medical student in Larkana, who died of apparent suicide at her university hostel on Monday.

Larkana Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Masood Bangash told the media that two students, identified as Mehran Abro and Ali Shan, were taken into custody after data traced from the deceased student’s cell phone showed that both boys were in close contact with her.

According to police officials, a host of pictures and other material, including exam passes, were also found from Nimrita’s hostel room whereas her laptop is still being analysed for possible clues.

Earlier this week, Nimrita Kumari was found dead with injury marks on her neck in her hostel room of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College in Larkana, leading to protests in several parts of the province.

Her family suspected Kumari was murdered, while a post mortem report failed to come up with any conclusive findings. The university authorities had initially termed the death suicide.

The Sindh government had on Wednesday requested the Larkana sessions court to conduct a judicial probe into the student’s death after pressure from civil society members across the province.

Meanwhile, members of the Hindu community, civil society and political parties have also demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to hold a probe into Nimrita’s death.

Protesters held rallies in Larkana yesterday and marched towards the press club and raised slogans against the dental college administration and demanded justice. Demonstrations were held in Karachi too.