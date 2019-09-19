Pakistan touts using atoms for sustainable development

–Islamabad says it is providing facilities of nuclear medicine to nearly 1 million patients a year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said the country is making vital peaceful use of nuclear technology for the country’s socio-economic development.

Islamabad is organizing a side event during the ongoing 63th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria and has an exhibition stall on “Atoms for sustainable development” to showcase the work it has done in the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, said Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is running 18 hospitals in the country where they provide facilities in nuclear medicine to nearly one million patients annually.

“Pakistan continues to utilize the enormous potential of nuclear technology for the social-economic development of the country and in order to realize the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said the statement

“Nuclear technology applications are being used in diverse areas of electricity generation, health, agriculture, hydrology, industry, environment and basic sciences.”

Pakistan assured the International Atomic Energy Agency that Islamabad stands ready to further strengthen their partnership including contributing to its efforts to build capacity in other countries.

Such partnerships are part of Pakistan’s science diplomacy initiative, which envisages international cooperation in science, technology, and innovation for socio-economic development and achieving the UN goals, the statement concluded.