Opp leaders protest outside parliament over non-issuance of production orders

ISLAMABAD: A group of over 50 opposition leaders staged a “symbolic” protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday to protest the non-issuance of production orders for various incarcerated politicians.

The protest, which was held ahead of a National Assembly session, had PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as well Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and Shahida Rehmani in attendance.

The protest camp included pictures of arrested leaders, including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah.

Posters calling for the release of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were also held up.

While speaking to the media, Asif said that the opposition leaders were protesting because of the approach of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the non-issuance of production orders for various leaders. “The rights of assembly members were being denied,” he said.

“Our protest is symbolic,” the former foreign minister said.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] while a National Assembly session was underway, Khursheed Shah was arrested and Qaiser was unaware of this,” Asif lamented.

However, media reports said that National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had earlier informed the parliament that NAB had taken the House Speaker into confidence over the arrest.

PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar said that the government has made a record after arresting Khursheed Shah, adding that political leaders were never arrested “in such big numbers even in former president Musharraf’s era”.

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had announced that the protest was being staged to express solidarity with arrested opposition politicians, as well to oppose the “selected” prime minister’s “dictatorial” approach and media restrictions.