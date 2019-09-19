Nothing final yet on proposed media tribunals: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday cleared that the government has not yet arrived at a final legislative draft concerning the proposed establishment of media tribunals.

While addressing the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), Awan said cabinet members had earlier expressed reservations over what they termed as “irresponsible behavior” of journalists and told Prime Minister Imran Khan that they were being “mistreated” by the media.

“The cabinet had inquired the premier about what could be done to compel the media to ‘act responsibly’,” she said.

The PTI stalwart acknowledged that “consultations” had taken place in this regard but the government had not yet finalised any draft for a “regulatory mechanism”.

“The government wants that a mechanism be formed that is independent of the government [interference] and upholds the principles laid out in the Constitution. But [we want to do this while] sitting with the media, in partnership with them; to determine some process about which direction we want to take this country in.”

The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to set up special media tribunals to resolve issues relating to the media industry and other stakeholders.

Briefing the media following the cabinet meet-up, Awan had said that “media tribunals” would be formed through the passage of a bill by parliament.

She further said that the higher judiciary will patronise these tribunals, adding that all the pending cases with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will be referred to media tribunals.

Clearing that Prime Minister Imran and the government believe in facilitation and empowerment of media, Awan said that the establishment of media tribunals is an attempt to introduce best practices, norms and code of conduct of the democratic societies of the world.