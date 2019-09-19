NAB raids former KMC official’s home, recovers details of illegal assets

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday raided the residence of former Parks & Horticulture director-general, Liaquat Ali, in fake accounts case and recovered details of illegal assets.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, files of twenty plots worth billions of rupees, eight luxury vehicles, latest weapons, gold jewelry, and foreign currency have been seized from Ali’s home.

The information consisted of eight pages, and the accused had identified the belongings himself.

It merits a mention here that Ali is a prime suspect in Bagh Ibne Qasim illegal allotments scam.