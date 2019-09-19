NAB granted 2-day transit remand of Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two-day transit remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, a day after he was arrested in a case regarding assets beyond means.

An anti-graft team presented the former leader of the opposition before accountability judge Muhammad Bashir and requested a week-long transit remand of Shah to transfer him to Sukkur, his hometown.

However, the judge granted the accountability bureau only two-day remand of Shah.

A day earlier, the Bureau arrested Shah hours after he had excused himself from appearing before a NAB Sukkur team investigating an illegal assets charge against him.

The PPP central leader was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for interrogation after the opening of an inquiry against him for owning assets beyond his means of income; including hotels, petrol pumps, and houses registered in the names of his alleged frontmen.

Shah had informed NAB Sukkur chapter of his unavailability through a letter, stating that he would be attending the NA session and asked NAB officials to provide another date for his appearance after the conclusion of the NA session.

The anti-corruption watchdog, which began the investigation on Aug 7, has also unearthed more than 105 accounts that led to the PPP senior leader.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members’ names in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities,” the NAB sources said.

Further, properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to document acquired by the accountability watchdog and it also reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader whereas a person namely Umar Jan also played a vital role for Shah.

A house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.