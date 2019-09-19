Khursheed falls sick in NAB’s custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah’s health condition deteriorated on Thursday in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau.

Khursheed Shah, who was arrested a day earlier by NAB in a case pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income, was shifted to the Poly Clinic.

Meanwhile, the NAB officials have barred PPP senior leaders, Aitzaz Ahsan among them, from meeting the detained politician amid protests by the visitors. They also questioned NAB’s authority to stop lawmakers from meeting the PPP stalwart.

Earlier speaking to media, Shah said, he doesn’t own ‘an inch extra’ to the properties he has declared.

The PPP senior leader urged the chief justice to take notice of the arrests under the NAB.