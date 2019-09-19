Kasur police fail to nab child rapists

KASUR: Kasur police have yet failed to track down culprits behind the brutal murder and abduction of three minor boys from Chunian.

Sources claim that District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat has written to the Punjab forensics lab directing them to match the DNA samples of the victims with those of the suspects.

The DPO has also received a census list of residents of Tehsil Chunian which would make it easier for him to track the culprits, sources said.

In addition, police have also started reviewing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from across the locality.

Protest gripped Kasur on Wednesday after the remains of three minors were recovered. The victims were alleged to have been sexually abused, tortured and then murdered, before having their bodies thrown into heaps of trash.

The incident has again brought Kasur to national limelight after the Zainab murder case shook and horrified the entire nation.