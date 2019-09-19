India involved in Balochistan unrest, says Marri

GENEVA: Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity Chairman Dr Jumma Khan Marri has said that most of the terrorism and unrest in Balochistan has been created by Indian proxies.

“Pakistan has captured a serving Indian Naval commander who has confessed to New Delhi’s involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan,” the Blaoch leader said in his speech at a session of the United Nation Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“Thousands of innocent people have been killed in Pakistan due to India’s terrorist networks which use Afghanistan as a base for launching attacks,” he said.

Dr Jumma said security situation in Balochistan has improved in the recent months due to matchless efforts and sacrifices by the armed forces of Pakistan. He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a true game changer for Pakistan which will not only stimulate overall economy but also help provide job opportunities to the Baloch people.

The Baloch leader said all allegations of human rights violations against Pakistan are baseless. “Those only intend at diverting the world attention from Indian atrocities and crimes against humanity in the occupied valley of Kashmir,” he maintained. “We urge the world community to move to stop India from oppressive military aggression against innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley,” he demanded.

The Baloch leader called upon India to stop its proxies working in Balochistan. “We also urge India to resolve all disputes with Pakistan through dialogue and implement UN resolutions on Kashmir to bring peace and stability to the region,” he concluded.