Firdous sees strengthening of bilateral ties in PM Imran’s Saudi Arabia visit

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further strengthen the bilateral ties.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter and said that the tour will prove to be another milestone in promoting cooperation in various sectors. The visit is a reflection of a trusted brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, she added.

Awan said the prime minister will deliberate on the grave situation in India-occupied Kashmir with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. She said taking a brotherly Islamic country and a key OIC member into confidence is tantamount to making the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris strong.

She commented that OIC openly expressed support for the Kashmiris. She said the Prime Minister will present the case of Kashmir to the UN General Assembly with the same force.

Awan noted that crown prince’s visit to Pakistan had improved historical bilateral relations and the people of Pakistan have love and respect for the Saudi leadership.