Fawad Chaudhry hopes PM Imran will treat him as ‘deputy PM’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that he would like to become deputy prime minister.

Addressing a seminar here the other day, Chaudhry said that one of the biggest reasons that Pakistan had failed to achieve economic prosperity was that the country seriously lagged behind in technological development.

The federal minister added that instead of building modern universities which would promote scientific learning, people in Pakistan were busy investing in madrassas.

“We missed the chances of MIT and Harvard. We cannot make up for the loss by selling tomatoes and potatoes in future.”

“The only difference between Pakistan, China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia is technology,” said Chaudhry.

He further said that in these East Asian countries science and technology were given precedence, while ministers for science and technology were treated as deputy prime ministers.

“Hopefully the prime minister will pay attention to this,” the minister added.