Country-wide Climate March on Friday

People from across the country will march on Friday to demand the government take emergency measures to curb climate degradation.

The climate march is expected to be held in 26 cities which include Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Multan, Sukkur among others. The objective of the march is to force the government into revising its climate which many believe is the need of the hour.

Climate march has been organised by environment activists and will take place in almost every major city in the world.

The march will be non-political – with political and sloganeering banned by the organisers.

The march is scheduled to begin from Sept 20 and will continue till Sept 27.