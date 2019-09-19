ANF seizes 421kg narcotics in countrywide operations

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 421Kg narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including three women in various operations across the country.

Through a statement, the Force said that eight vehicles have also been taken into custody which were being used for drug smuggling. The seized narcotics are valued at 653 million rupees in the international market.

Seized drugs comprised of 374 kg hashish, 26.6 kg opium, 10.6 kg heroin, 435 wine bottles and 112 beer tins.

It said that multiple cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations and further investigations are underway.