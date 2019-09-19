24 Pakistanis deported from Turkey arrive

ISLAMABAD: The 24 illegal Pakistani immigrants, who were deported by Turkey, landed at Islamabad airport on Thursday.

The deportees arrived in Islamabad through a Turkish Airlines flight and were handed over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for clearance.

Turkey had also deported 51 illegal immigrants belonging to Pakistan in August.

According to FIA, 29 persons were permitted to go to their homes, whereas, the remaining nationals were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on Aug 22, 18 Pakistanis had been brought to Islamabad through a private airline’s aircraft after being deported from Germany.

Germany deported more than two dozens of illegal immigrants of Pakistan origin and handed them over to the authorities.

The persons were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell by the authorities upon their return to the country.