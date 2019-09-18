U2 may have just lost Pakistani fans for announcing a concert in India

Irish rock band U2 has recently announced to perform in India, which would be their maiden tour to the country.

They announced on Twitter that their tour “The Joshua Tree Tour 2019” would conclude on December 15 in Mumbai.

'Bono, what are you doing on December 15th 2019?' First ever @U2 show in India that's what, as The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 heads to Mumbai. Presales from next Tuesday, September 24 – https://t.co/L3R9jRe5xe#U2 #TheJoshuaTreeTour2019 #DYPatilStadium #Mumbai #India pic.twitter.com/tjr1ov4249 — U2 (@U2) September 18, 2019

Where Indians fans cheered this news, Pakistani fans weren’t so happy on this. Many commented that at this time, when Indian forces are doing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the band should have considered postponing the tour for a while.

Seriously, boys? Of ALL the time to travel there, you guys pick now…? Sigh. https://t.co/qsmtiuA4db — Abid Hussain (@abidhussayn) September 18, 2019

Some people were left simply appalled on the fact that U2 in the past has a record of condemning human rights violations across the globe and how could they ignore issue of Kashmir.

Oh so the human rights defender dude Bono will be doing a show in a country that has kept 8 million people under siege and stripped them of basic human rights? Buy your tickets now! https://t.co/OgPwr3zNEI — Shaheryar Mirza (@mirza9) September 18, 2019

However, many users, instead of bashing them on planning this tour, urged to reconsider it at maybe put it on hold for a while.