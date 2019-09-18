﻿ U2 may have just lost Pakistani fans for announcing a concert in India | Pakistan Today

U2 may have just lost Pakistani fans for announcing a concert in India

Irish rock band U2 has recently announced to perform in India, which would be their maiden tour to the country.

They announced on Twitter that their tour “The Joshua Tree Tour 2019” would conclude on December 15 in Mumbai.

Where Indians fans cheered this news, Pakistani fans weren’t so happy on this. Many commented that at this time, when Indian forces are doing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the band should have considered postponing the tour for a while.

Some people were left simply appalled on the fact that U2 in the past has a record of condemning human rights violations across the globe and how could they ignore issue of Kashmir.

However, many users, instead of bashing them on planning this tour, urged to reconsider it at maybe put it on hold for a while.



