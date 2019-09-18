Retired police official finds over Rs 555m in bank account

FAISALABAD: A retired Punjab police official was left baffled on Wednesday when he discovered a staggering amount of 555 million in the bank account.

Arshad Mehmood who served as a constable in Punjab police was entirely clueless about the amount and how it came into his account.

“I receive a pension of 25, 000 per month but this time when I checked my bank account I discovered that the amount available is 555,300,000. I have no idea about this additional amount,” he said.

He said that the presence of this additional amount in his account was discovered by him when he used Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to get some cash.

Later, when the bank was notified about the error, they promptly took action and reversed the additional transaction.