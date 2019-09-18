﻿ Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza’s judicial remand extended till Oct 2 | Pakistan Today

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza’s judicial remand extended till Oct 2

by INP , (Last Updated 8 seconds ago)

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz till Oct 2 in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

In a media talk shortly after the hearing, Hamza said the incumbent government has destroyed country’s economy and Pakistan is trapped in a web of troubles.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has prepared his political coffin by telling lies and taking u-turns,” he said.

Security had been beefed up on Hamza’s court appearance. Roads adjacent to the accountability court had been blocked and irrelevant individuals were not allowed to enter the premises.



Related posts

Top