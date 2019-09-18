Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza’s judicial remand extended till Oct 2

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz till Oct 2 in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

In a media talk shortly after the hearing, Hamza said the incumbent government has destroyed country’s economy and Pakistan is trapped in a web of troubles.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has prepared his political coffin by telling lies and taking u-turns,” he said.

Security had been beefed up on Hamza’s court appearance. Roads adjacent to the accountability court had been blocked and irrelevant individuals were not allowed to enter the premises.