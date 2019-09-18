Qureshi urges political parties to show unity on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the political parties to rise above their political differences and speak with one voice in support of oppressed Kashmiri people at this critical juncture.

Addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad on Wednesday, Qureshi said Modi government has “Akhand Bharat” mindset and the gravity of the situation demands sanity on our part.

“Certain political forces should not blow the trumpet which hurts the interests of Pakistan and benefits India,” he said. “Those planning to organise Azadi March should turn it into Azadi March Kashmir.”

Appreciating Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s effort to hold the conference, the foreign minister said this gives the message that the elected representatives regardless of their differences are united for the Kashmiri people.

“Today’s leadership in Pakistan will not show any flexibility on Kashmir dispute. Today we have the prime minister who will not make any compromise on the interests of Pakistan,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister once again categorically stated that Pakistan stands fully behind their Kashmiri brethren, “The world can turn its face from Kashmir but Pakistan never will. This is the decision of the nation and the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will effectively present the case of Kashmiris.

He said the prime minister in his address will represent the aspirations of Pakistani and the Kashmiri people. “The Kashmir dispute stands internationalised today and credit for this goes to the prime minister,” he noted.

He pointed out that the UN Security Council held discussions on the festering dispute after a gap of fifty-four years despite Indian efforts to get it postponed.

“The UNSC meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory and it can be resolved only through the UN Charter and the UN Security Council resolutions,” Qureshi asserted.

The foreign minister said the EU parliament held a discussion on Kashmir dispute last night in which it not only voiced concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir but also demanded the resolution of an outstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Qureshi said the UN Human Rights Council at its recent meeting in Geneva also rejected the stance of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir. The foreign minister added fifty-eight members of the council expressed solidarity with the statement presented by Pakistan.

He said the western media today is also exposing the true face of India.

The foreign minister said that not only Pakistan and Kashmiri people have rejected India’s 5th August illegal steps in occupied Kashmir but India is also divided on it.