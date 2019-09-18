Protests erupt in Kasur over murder of 3 minor boys, suspected rape

KASUR: The rape and murder of three minor children in Kasur has sparked protests across the city, according to reports.

Protesters have shut down shops and transport in some areas. The trade association of the city and the local bar association had called for a strike after the dead bodies of the three children were discovered by authorities on Monday.

Nine people have been arrested in relation to the case, the district police officer told the media on Wednesday. DNA tests of the suspects are being done and results are expected within 24 hours.

The protesters have targeted a police station and pelted it with stones as anger over the incident spills over into different parts of the Chunian locality.

The protesters are demanding that the police arrest the culprits behind the incident and have blocked roads leading to the police station by setting tires on fire.

On Monday, the remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from Kasur over the past 75 days were found, police said, confirming that all three were brutally raped before being buried underground.

Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found. The remains were decided to be sent for DNA testing.

According to the police, 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town had gone missing on June 1, eight-year-old Ali Hasnain and nine-year-old Salman in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on Sept 16.

Only Faizan’s complete body was recovered, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in the Chunian Industrial Area.

Although only Faizan was identified since his complete body was recovered, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed once the results of the DNA test would be made available.

As of reporting time, 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town was still missing.

On the other hand, the district police officer (DPO) for Kasur, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, vowed to trace and arrest the suspects in the next three days.

In a statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan said there seemed to be similarities in the incidents of child abduction and murder.

A special team — led by the superintendent of police (SP) for investigation in Kasur, Quddus Baig — was dispatched in this regard and the IGP has directed them to present an initial report in six hours.

Further, forensic teams have collected samples and evidence from the various crime sites. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report in this regard.