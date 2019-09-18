PM trying to get NRO for himself, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said that we all know how Imran Khan got elected and became premier.

“He is a selected premier and the reason why he is obsessed with National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) is that he wants one for himself,” she said.

She further said that to give an NRO is beyond Imran’s powers and he can’t give it to anyone. “He is just trying to stay relevant by talking about non-issues,” she added.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to achieve anything and people want to get rid of them. When opposition will come in power, it won’t give an NRO to Imran Khan,” she concluded.