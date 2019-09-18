PM Imran calls Swedish counterpart, briefs him about situation in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Swedish counterpart, Stefan Löfven on Wednesday and told him about the ongoing situation in Kashmir and atrocities being committed by the Indian forces.

He also told Swedish PM that India is trying to derail peace in the region and is continuously trying to incite Pakistan by doing serious human rights violations in the valley of Kashmir. India is going against minorities in their own country, Imran added.

“Whatever India and its forces are doing in Kashmir is illegal and violates human rights followed internationally. Pakistan will keep pushing this issue at all levels until it is resolved,” PM Imran said.

“Sweden should support Pakistan on this issue. Kashmir has been under illegal curfew for more than 45 days now and India must end it and allow people to move freely,” he further said.

Imran said that the world must support us on this issue as we are a peaceful nation and would like to see a war-free Asia, Indian atrocities in the valley are well-documented and the world is now well familiar with it.

During the conversation, Sweden’s PM agreed to work for peace and stability in the region alongside Pakistan and assured his support.

Both premiers also agreed to keep in touch and discuss the Kashmir issue further so a solution can be found out.