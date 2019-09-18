PFUJ, PBA reject govt’s decision to create media tribunal

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Wednesday strongly rejected the government’s move to launch media courts, according to local media outlets.

According to a statement issued by PFUJ, the union’s president and secretary-general condemned the decision, terming it as another round of suffocating the media and journalists.

PFUJ urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately withdraw the decision of setting up media tribunals.

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), while expressing serious concerns on the announcement of media courts also rejected the proposal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had announced that the government had decided to establish special media tribunals.

She said the media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) Council of complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders and added that the tribunals will decide a matter within 90 days.

She also added that a bill in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly (NA).