Non-PTA and blocked phones still available in markets on cheap rates

LAHORE: The business of illegal, non-registered and blocked by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) mobile phones is on its peak in the provincial capital whereas non-registered and blocked mobile phones are selling on cheap rates, Pakistan Today has learnt.

These mobile phones are available in Hall Road, Wahdat Road, Model Town, Shalimar Link Road, Hafeez Center, Township and many other mobile markets whereas these such phones are also being sold online on different websites including OLX.

Sources said that the phones are smuggled ones which shopkeepers sell to customers telling them that it is possible to apply for registration or that registration is in process with PTA.

“Many shopkeepers mislead customers by telling them that the mobile phones will be operational by paying a small tax fee to PTA whereas, in reality, PTA has specifically blocked these phones due to illegalities or other security reasons,” sources added.

It was revealed that the shopkeepers are so clever that they put fake IMEI numbers on the mobile phones and prepare dummy boxes bearing the same IMEI numbers. “These shopkeepers tell customers that the phone has original IMEI number as matched with the box along with original accessories but there will be no warranty. This way the customers are befooled and mislead whereas all these things are prepared in local markets which should be raided by the concerned authorities”.

The sources also added that it was the customs department’s sheer incompetence because of which vendors are hoodwinking people.

Shabir Malik, a resident of Township, complained that he had bought a mobile phone from the Township mobile market but when he went to get it registered he got to know that the phone was already blocked. “I tried to return the phone to the same vendor from whom I had purchased it but he refused to take it and argued with me despite the proof of a receipt. I lost thousands of rupees because the phone was blocked by PTA after fifteen days of usage,” he lamented.

Faisal Hayat, a resident of Ichra, said that in his limited sources, he had managed to purchase a mobile phone from Wahdat road. “They do not realise that the poor class purchases mobiles after saving money for several months. A shopkeeper on Wahdat road confidently told me that the registration of a phone I had bought was already in process. Later, when I tried using the phone I got to know that it was a blocked phone and all my savings went down the drain as the fraudster shopkeeper refused a return or exchange,” he said.

Tayyab Masood, a resident of Canal Park, told Pakistan Today that the shopkeepers belong to a mafia dealing with smuggled phones and they misguide people who want good phones at cheap prices.

While talking to this scribe, PTA Spokesperson Khurram Mehran said, “PTA has registered a total of 49.3 million IMEI numbers from 15 January 2019. Similarly, a total of 17.4 million IMEI numbers has been blocked due to the non-payment of taxes. The people should purchase only the PTA approved mobile phones from the market in order to avoid any issues because the phones blocked by PTA due to various reasons cannot be operated. In case someone is purchasing a cell phone from abroad, in that case, it can be used for two months but after that, the tax amount needs to be paid to keep the phone operational”.

While Lahore Customs Headquarter Deputy Collector Hassan Farid said, “Our teams are on a continuous round in the markets and conduct raids whenever a complaint is received regarding the selling of non-registered phones. Moreover, it is an illegal act to sell such phones and whenever we are informed such an activity going on anywhere in the city we immediately take action and the teams confiscate such mobile phones”.