No negligence will be tolerated on dengue issue: Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed to take strict action against concerned officers for showing criminal negligence in the anti-dengue campaign. She was presiding over a high-level meeting of cabinet committee at civil secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Cap (R) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Mian Shakeel Ahmed, DC Lahore Saleh Saeed and DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir were present in the meeting.

Additional Secretary Health Dr Asim Altaf, Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, Director NEWS DGPR Punjab Javed Younas, DC Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid and Dr Shehnaz also attended the meeting.

The officers of Police, Irrigation, WASA, Special Branch, LDA, Weather, Fisheries, PITB, Auqaf, Cooperative, Railway, Higher Education Department, Finance, Transport, Social Welfare, DHA Lahore, Environment and other departments were also present on this occasion. Provincial Secretary of Health Cap (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the Minister Health about the activities of Anti-Dengue Campaign across the province.

Yasmeen also said that measures should be taken for the reduction of CBC test fee in private labs besides providing the same facility in all public sector hospitals free of cost. Instructions are being issued to the district administration to increase anti-dengue activities.

She said that the Chief Minister has also directed to take stern action against those who will show leniency in the anti-dengue campaign. She instructed the district administration should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities instead of depending facts and figures being provided by the hospitals.

The Minister expressed great concern over the increase of dengue patients. She said that all districts should send a request to the health department for conducting third-party evaluation report. Private hospitals have also been directed to report the health department regarding dengue cases. ICUs have been allocated for the dengue patients in every government hospitals of Punjab.