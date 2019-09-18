Meesha files Rs2bn damages suit against Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Singer Meesha Shafi has filed a Rs2 billion damages suit in a sessions court against the singer and actor Ali Zafar for making false allegations against her on media.

The petitioner submitted that Ali Zafar had claimed that Meesha Shafi levelled harassment allegations against him for monetary benefits. She submitted that such fake statements caused a loss to her goodwill and pleaded with the court to direct respondent for paying the damages.

Earlier, Meesha’s legal team had also sent a legal notice to Zafar for defamation in May.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, against Meesha Shafi, and it was pending before a sessions court at present.

Ali Zafar filed the suit after being accused of harassment. In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on `more than one occasion.’