Lahore woman defrauded by fake marriage proposal

LAHORE: An international fake marriages scandal has surfaced in Lahore as a woman was defrauded of over Rs1.5 million in the name of a fake marriage proposal, Pakistan Today learnt here on Wednesday.

The victim, S (name of the victim has been withheld to protect her privacy) an educated woman with an M.Sc degree in psychology, lost over Rs1.5 million after she was conned by an international racket led by a certain Dr Abdul Alam who proposed to marry her.

S, a resident of Lahore’s PCSIR society approached FIA on May 7, almost a year after the alleged incident took place.

S said that she first came into contact with Alam – who apparently lives abroad – through the online website: www.pakistanimetrimonial.com, which has since been taken down by authorities.

“I emailed my credentials and photos to Alam who fraudulently extorted Rs15, 75,000 from me,” the victim told Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

FIA sources said that S and Alam had exchanged WhatsApp numbers and used to talk to each other frequently, “They got very close to each other online but unfortunately S did not know that she was being conned,” an FIA investigator told Pakistan Today.

The accused Dr Abdul Alam, who presented himself as an illustrious businessman promised to relocate to Pakistan in order to marry S. Investigators have insisted that Alam was hiding his identity by using a fake name.

Sources claim that the suspect convinced S to pay for the customs clearance of several items he was sending to Pakistan. Since he did not live in Pakistan and was unfamiliar with the country’s customs laws and regulations, he requested the S to send him money through other means.

The victim deposited the said amount in several installments and deposited it into the accounts of Abida Rehmat, Imran Sajjad and Muhammad Arshad – all acquaintances of the suspect.

According to investigators, an amount of 4, 50,000 was deposited in the account of Imran Sajjad in bank Al-Falah F-11 Markaz, Islamabad besides another amount of 3, 75,000 which was also transferred to his account.

The investigation revealed that one Muhammad Arshad received another amount of Rs500,000 through his account registered with UBL on Multan Kutchery road.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Cyber Crime Wing Assistant Director Munam Bashir Chaudhary said, “We traced the bank accounts in which money was transferred, got the complete record of the account holders, summoned them but many of them don’t live at their given addresses.”

He said, “One of the accused, Imran Sajjad was tracked down and made to confess his involvement but the rest are still at large,” adding that “the investigation is still ongoing and all culprits will be arrested soon.”

However, he said that numerous complaints of such cases were coming in and that people need to be made aware of such fraudulent practices.

Surprisingly, the FIR registered by the agency pointed out that bank officials were not being very cooperative in providing details of the account holders.

“The accounts of the said criminal gang are still active,” read the FIR lodged against the suspects adding that the role of the bank officials would also be determined.