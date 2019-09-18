Khursheed Shah detained by NAB for illegal assets above Rs500 billion

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislator Khursheed Shah was arrested near Bani Gala by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday, hours after he had excused himself from the investigation to appear before the National Assembly (NA) session.

The PPP central leader was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for interrogation after the opening of an inquiry against him over disclosure of assets worth more than Rs500 billion including hotels, petrol pumps and houses registered in the names of his alleged frontmen.

The PPP leader had also allotted to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

NAB sources said that Khursheed Shah will be shifted to Sukkur from Rahdari area.

Shah had informed NAB Sukkur chapter of his unavailability through a letter stating that he would be attending the NA session and asked NAB officials to provide another date for his appearance after the conclusion of the NA session.

The anti-corruption watchdog, which began the investigation on August 7, has also unearthed more than 105 accounts that led to the PPP senior leader. “Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities,” the NAB sources said.

Further, properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi according to document acquired by the accountability watchdog and it also reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader whereas a person namely Umar Jan also played a vital role for Shah.

A house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.