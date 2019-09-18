IHC to take up Nawaz’s appeal against Al-Azizia conviction today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today will hear an appeal filed by incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

In Dec 2018, Sharif was handed seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference by an accountability court in addition to an Rs1.5 billion or US $25 million penalty. The former premier is currently in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

The reference pertains to the Sharif family being unable to justify the source of the funds provided to set up Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, making this a case of owning assets beyond known means of income.

The court will also hear an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sharif’s acquittal in the Flagship reference. He was acquitted by the same court that convicted him in the Al Azizia reference.

Both judgments were authored by accountability judge Arshad Malik, who was recently removed from his position over the video leak scandal.

Earlier this year, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had released a video clip in which Malik allegedly confessed that he had been “blackmailed” into convicting Sharif. Maryam, who is currently in Adiala jail, had called for an overturning of Sharif’s conviction.

Subsequently, Malik was removed from his position after the video was released and has been repatriated to the Lahore High Court (LHC) where disciplinary proceedings against him will be held.