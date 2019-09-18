SC full bench to hear Justice Isa’s petition

ISLAMABAD: A full bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear petitions challenging the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“To explain the expression “eligible judges”, learned counsel has, with the utmost respect, requested that learned judges on the bench who may possibly benefit from the dismissal of this petition should kindly recuse from the proceedings,” reads the written order.

“In the circumstances, to further promote transparency in the proceedings and confidence of all persons interested in these proceedings, it is directed that the Full Court may be constituted in these connected matters,” says the order written by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Ten judges of SC out of 16 are eligible to hear this case. Three judges are members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) while Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Tuesday recused themselves from the CJP-constituted seven-member larger bench. The final and sixth judge not being able to hear the case is Justice Isa himself.

The other members of the larger bench included Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.